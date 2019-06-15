Possible alignments for the Atlanta BeltLine’s Northeast Trail, which would run between Buckhead and Monroe Drive, will be unveiled and discussed at a June 25 community meeting.

An illustration shows the general area for the Northeast Trail up to Lindbergh with west pointing up.

The Northeast Trail segment of the multiuse path has no clear-cut location on the Buckhead end, around Lindbergh and Armour Yard, so public input will help to determine its future.

The Atlanta BeltLine Inc. meeting is scheduled for June 25, 6:30-8 p.m., at Rock Spring Presbyterian Church, 1824 Piedmont Ave. For more information, see beltline.org.

