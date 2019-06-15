Possible alignments for the Atlanta BeltLine’s Northeast Trail, which would run between Buckhead and Monroe Drive, will be unveiled and discussed at a June 25 community meeting.

The Northeast Trail segment of the multiuse path has no clear-cut location on the Buckhead end, around Lindbergh and Armour Yard, so public input will help to determine its future.

The Atlanta BeltLine Inc. meeting is scheduled for June 25, 6:30-8 p.m., at Rock Spring Presbyterian Church, 1824 Piedmont Ave. For more information, see beltline.org.