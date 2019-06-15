Two-time Olympian Nei Kuan Chia, who lives in Sandy Springs, helped raise funds for pediatric cancer at June 11 swimming event.

Nei Kuan Chia joined local swimmers from the Ansley Sharks summer league team at the Ansley Park Lap-A-Thon in Midtown, a fundraising event benefiting Swim Across America-Atlanta, according to a press release.

Nei Kuan Chia took photos with swimmers and autographed swim caps for participants. He competed in the 1996 and 2000 Olympics in the butterfly stroke competitions. He still competes in swimming events and is traveling to South Korea this summer to compete with a national team, the release said.

About 75 swimmers swam in the event to raise money for pediatric cancer research at the Aflac Cancer & Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

The team raised $5,000 last summer, the highest out of the 12 Atlanta events, the release said.