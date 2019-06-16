The Atlanta Police Department has issued a scooter safety video on YouTube.

The video outline basic rules of the road for the controversial vehicles.

According to APD, the basics include:

No riding scooters on the sidewalks

Ride scooters in bike lanes or in the right lane of the street

No using a cellphone while riding

Ride one person per scooter

No blocking crosswalks, doorways, driveways or anything else

Follow traffic laws, follow the flow of traffic and always yield to pedestrians