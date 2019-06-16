The Atlanta Police Department has issued a scooter safety video on YouTube.

The video outline basic rules of the road for the controversial vehicles.

According to APD, the basics include:

  • No riding scooters on the sidewalks
  • Ride scooters in bike lanes or in the right lane of the street
  • No using a cellphone while riding
  • Ride one person per scooter
  • No blocking crosswalks, doorways, driveways or anything else
  • Follow traffic laws, follow the flow of traffic and always yield to pedestrians
