The Atlanta Police Department has issued a scooter safety video on YouTube.
The video outline basic rules of the road for the controversial vehicles.
According to APD, the basics include:
- No riding scooters on the sidewalks
- Ride scooters in bike lanes or in the right lane of the street
- No using a cellphone while riding
- Ride one person per scooter
- No blocking crosswalks, doorways, driveways or anything else
- Follow traffic laws, follow the flow of traffic and always yield to pedestrians