Bulky items including furniture and appliances can be picked up free from DeKalb County residents’ curbsides as part of the county’s Operation Spring Clean Sweep campaign.

Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Wednesday will be serviced either Friday, June 21, or Saturday, June 22. To prevent collection delays, items should be placed at the curb no later than 7 a.m. on Friday, June 21.

Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Thursday will be serviced either Friday, June 28, or Saturday, June 29. To prevent collection delays, items should be placed at the curb no later than 7 a.m. on Friday, June 28.

For any missed collections based on this schedule, residents should call 404-294-2900 to be placed on a bulky item collection escalation list, according to a press release.

For more information, contact the Sanitation Division’s customer service team at 404-294-2900 or sanitation@dekalbcountyga.gov, visit www.dekalbsanitation.com or follow @DKalbSanitation on Twitter.