The Weber School has partnered with Los Niños Primero, which assists underserved Latino preschool children, helping raise funds for the program and collaborating with students.

“The Weber School has become a tremendous partner to us in supporting our efforts year round and helping us deepen our ties to the Sandy Springs community,” Los Niños Primero Executive Director Maritza Morelli said in the release.

Los Niños Primero was formed in 2001 by members of Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church to prepare preschoolers from the growing Latino population in Sandy Springs. Many Latino students who, according to national data, enter kindergarten already lagging a year behind their peers, the organization said.

The program will host open houses for community members to learn more about the program at 9 a.m. on June 18 and June 19 at the Mount Vernon Presbyterian School, 510 Mount Vernon Highway.

Los Niños Primero, which was honored at the 2019 Sandy Springs MLK celebration, has been partnering with The Weber School for the last two years, the release said. Weber has helped fundraise for LNP’s classroom furnishings and soccer programs. Weber and LNP students also came together to design and paint a mural on an LNP classroom’s walls that honors the cultural roots and bilingual identity of the Sandy Springs Latino community.

The Weber School hosted a breakfast between students in advanced Spanish courses and mothers of LNP students. Students practiced their Spanish in a real-world setting while LNP mothers shared their perspective on life and motherhood, the release said.

“Working with the children, families, and educators at Los Niños Primero has been inspirational for our students,” said Rabbi Ed Harwitz, Head of The Weber School, in the release. “As a twenty-first century Jewish high school, our partnership provides Weber with a powerful opportunity to express our mission through action.”

This summer, 283 children are enrolled in the Los Niños Primero program, which is in session from June 3 through June 28 at five locations in Sandy Springs, Roswell and Hapeville. Themed “We are Pieces of the Future,” the students participate in project-based learning and a STEAM-focused curriculum to help the children acquire the language, math, motor and social skills needed to prepare them for day one success in kindergarten.