The man found dead on Buckhead’s Bennett Street June 17 may have been shot and killed while trying to break into a business, police say.

The unnamed man was found around 8:30 a.m. next to a car. A police spokesperson said that video evidence and witness statements indicated the shooting “appears to be the result of the deceased male attempting to break into a nearby business” at 22 Bennett St.

“As he entered that business, an occupant discharged a firearm, striking the suspect,” the spokesperson said in a written statement. The man then went to the car and collapsed on the ground.

The unnamed occupant of the building “initially left the location,” according to police, but then returned and was interviewed by Homicide Unit investigators. “At this time, no charges are anticipated,” the police statement said, but added that the investigation is continuing.

Several businesses are located in the building at 22 Bennett and police could not immediately clarify which business the man allegedly attempted to enter.