A new city of Atlanta Department of Transportation is coming soon after gaining formal approval from the City Council June 17.

The “one-stop transportation agency,” as the Mayor’s Office calls it, will combine existing functions of the Department of Public Works, the Office of Mobility and the Renew Atlanta and TSPLOST programs.

According to a city press release, “the new agency will manage a range of transportation improvements from roadway repair and maintenance to sidewalk and bike lane construction to installing and upgrading streetlights and traffic signals, making streets more accessible to people of every age and ability.”

“Every aspect of our mass transit system must be improved in order for our city to meet the demands of our growing communities,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms in the press release. “Improving mobility not only makes it easier to get around Atlanta—it helps level the playing field for all Atlantans to thrive and get ahead in a 21st century economy. This newly created office provides a space for experts to convene and strategize how we can implement greater efficiency and support the transportation needs of residents.”