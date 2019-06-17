A group of “flying pig” lanterns leads the Sandy Springs Lantern Parade on June 15 from Steel Canyon Golf Club to Morgan Falls Overlook Park.
The Sandy Springs Lantern Parade returned June 15 for its fourth year.
The parade was led by a group of a “flying pig” lanterns in a nod to a legendary political story about opposition to Sandy Springs’ formation. The parade walked from Steel Canyon Golf Course to Morgan Falls Overlook Park.
Photos by Phil Mosier.
From left to right, Sofia Graivier holds the lantern she designed and made with the help of her friends Blythe Graham and his sister Callum Graham.
A blue heron lantern is carried through the parade.
Carolina Garcia plays with bubbles before the parade begins.
Two swan lanterns, named Lilly and Billy, are carried through the parade.