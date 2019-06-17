The Atlanta History Center held its Juneteenth family program, commemorating the 1865 emancipation of slaves in Texas and the end of slavery in the United States, on June 15 and 16.

The program allowed visitors to the museum at 130 West Paces Ferry Road in Buckhead to explore the themes of freedom and family history through talks, theater workshops and storytelling.

Observance highlights include author Christina Proenza-Coles on Saturday discussing her new book “American Founders: How People of African Descent Established Freedom in the New World”; and Kenyatta D. Berry, co-host of the popular PBS series Genealogy Roadshow, on Sunday discussing genealogy and her new book “The Family Tree Toolkit.”