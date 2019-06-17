The Sandy Springs City Council will vote on recommendations for Ga. 400 toll lanes at its June 18 meeting.

The recommendations, which will be presented by Councilmember John Paulson, call for changes to the Georgia Department of Transportation’s plans for the toll lanes on the Ga. 400 section of the project, which runs north of the North Springs MARTA Station.

Paulson said the recommendations that will be presented include:

Build the toll lanes underneath the Northridge Road bridge. Residents there are concerned the flyover lanes would change the character of the area and bring more noise and pollution. GDOT has said going underneath would be costly because the recently-built bridge would have to be made wider to accommodate all the lanes.

Close Pitts Road to rebuild the bridge. GDOT does plan to rebuild the Pitts Road bridge as part of the project, but to do that, the new bridge would be shifted so that the road would stay open during construction. Shifting the bridge would require four houses to be demolished. The road would need to be closed for around six months, but it would save the houses, Paulson said.

Keep sound barriers up as long as possible and construct new barriers as quickly as possible. Some sound barriers are scheduled to be gone for too long, Paulson said.