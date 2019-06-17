A screenshot from an illustrated video released by the Georgia Department of Transportation shows the proposed flyover lanes atop Northridge Road as part of the Ga. 400 toll lanes project.

The Sandy Springs City Council will vote on recommendations for Ga. 400 toll lanes at its June 18 meeting.

The recommendations, which will be presented by Councilmember John Paulson, call for changes to the Georgia Department of Transportation’s plans for the toll lanes on the Ga. 400 section of the project, which runs north of the North Springs MARTA Station.

Paulson said the recommendations that will be presented include:

