The Dunwooody City Council unanimously approved June 10 using eminent domain to acquire a temporary and permanent easement at 4988 Tilly Mill Road for the construction of sidewalks along Tilly Mill Road. The decision was made after city staff said the homeowner did not respond to the city’s attempts to reach her.

The city is offering the homeowner, Jane Brown Gorman, $2,500 for the easements. Although city staff said they had not heard from Gorman, she attended the June 10 meeting. She tearfully told the council that the city’s previous work at the intersection of North Peachtree Road and Tilly Mill Road resulted in serious drainage issues at her home.

This is the second time council has approved using eminent domain to build the Tilly Mill sidewalks. The council previously approved using eminent domain for easements at 4996 Tilly Mill Road, the home owned by Rick Woroniecki. Woroniecki was offered $50,000 by the city for easements, but he is refusing because he said his property was also ruined by the intersection work at North Peachtree Road.

Difficulty acquiring the property needed to build the sidewalks has slowed the project that was scheduled to begin this summer. Construction cannot begin until the legal issues with Woroniecki and Gorman are resolved, according to Public Works Director Michael Smith. All other easements along the road have been acquired, he said.

The mayor and City Council approved March 11 a $717,458 contract with Georgia Development Partners to build the stretch of a 5-foot sidewalk between the Dunwoody Campus of Georgia State University driveway on Womack Road to 4988 Tilly Mill Road. A 4-foot wide sidewalk and bike lane exist on the east side of Tilly Mill Road and will remain as is.

Concrete curb, drainage pipe and driveway replacement will be added where necessary to provide the shoulder on which the sidewalk and bike lane extension will be constructed.

The new one-half mile section on Tilly Mill Road will connect to recently constructed sidewalk and bike lanes on Womack Road and at North Peachtree Road.

Painted stripes will create a dedicated bike lane. The speed limit on Tilly Mill Road is 35 miles per hour. Tilly Mill Road is a major north-south connector arterial road between Peachtree Industrial Road and Mount Vernon Road.