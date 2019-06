An executive with the real estate group The Ardent Companies has been named to the board of directors of the Buckhead Community Improvement District.

is managing director of acquisitions at Atlanta-based Ardent. He replaces David Allman of Regent Partners, the former board chair, who left in May.

The BCID is a self-taxing group of commercial property owners in Buckhead’s central business district that plans and funds improvements related to transportation, public safety and beautification.