New Orleans-based journalist and author Daniel Brook will speak about his new book “The Accident of Color: A Story of Race in Reconstruction” at the Atlanta History Center on June 26.

The book discusses the history of mixed-race communities in 1800s New Orleans and Charleston, S.C., who enjoyed some citizenship rights, only to be affected by the binary definitions of race that arose after the Civil War and led to racist Jim Crow laws.

Brook will speak June 26, 7:30 p.m. at the museum at 130 West Paces Ferry Road in Buckhead. Tickets are $10 for non-members, $5 for members. For more information, see atlantahistorycenter.com.