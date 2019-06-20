Dunwoody Police are asking the public’s help to locate three suspects who broke into a Dunwoody Village pharmacy in the early morning hours of June 20.

Security footage shows three male suspects wearing blue hoodies, gloves and something over their faces striking the glass front door of Carlton’s Pharmacy at 5484 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road with a rubber hammer at 4:15 a.m. They then entered the store and searched the business, taking some items police did not identify in a statement.

The men then fled the scene on foot, according to the footage.

An alarm from the business alerted officers patrolling the area of the break in, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective R. Barrett at 678-382-6934 or at robert.barrett@dunwoodyga.gov.