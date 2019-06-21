The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road street/ramp closures

June 28-July 1, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed at Ga. 400.

Abernathy Road lane closures

June 24-25 (back-up dates for weather delays June 25-26), 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound at Ga. 400, one right lane.

June 24-25 (back-up dates for weather delays June 25-26), 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound at Ga. 400, one left lane and one right-turn lane.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

June 25-26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

June 25-27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

June 27-29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

June 21-23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two right lanes.

June 23-24, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., northbound and southbound between Glenridge Connector and Pitts Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane.

June 25-27, southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, two right lanes.

June 25-29, northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, two left lanes and two right lanes.

June 25-30, northbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two right lanes.

I-285 ramp closures

June 24-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound closed.

June 25-27 (back-up dates for weather delays June 27-28), 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

I-285 lane closures

June 21-22 and 24-29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes.

June 22-23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Ga. 400 and Perimeter Center Parkway, three right lanes.

June 22-23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400, four left lanes.

June 22-23 and 26-28, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Roswell Road and Long Island Drive, two right lanes.

June 23-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Roswell Road and Long Island Drive, four left lanes.

June 23-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Ga. 400 and Perimeter Center Parkway, four left lanes.

June 23-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400, three right lanes.

June 23-24, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., eastbound and westbound between Lake Forrest Drive underpass and east of Ashford-Dunwoody Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane.

June 24-26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Mount Vernon Highway and Ga. 400, two right lanes.

June 25-27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, two left lanes.

June 27-29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, two right lanes.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road lane closures

June 24-29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Concourse Parkway and Lake Hearn Drive, one left lane, one left-turn lane and one right lane.

Other traffic changes

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.