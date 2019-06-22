As the date when most Sandy Springs city services will move in-house from private contractors approaches, the amount of employees that will stay in the city is undetermined.

On July 1, employees of contractors currently running the Public Works/TSPLOST, Community Development, IT, Finance, Economic Development, Communications, Facilities and Performing Arts Center Operations will be working directly for the city instead if they chose to stay with Sandy Springs.

The Municipal Court and Recreation and Parks department contracts will be ended as well, with those departments coming in-house on Aug. 15.

Kraun said an interest form was sent to all staff members on if they would like to employed directly by the city. Although some are expected to leave, that hiring process is still playing out and the city does not have numbers on how many plan to stay yet, she said.

“There will be some that don’t stay if they like their contractor or don’t stay for other reasons,” she said.

According to the city, the transition will move approximately 183 positions from contract to city-held, bringing the total of city-held positions to 482.

The city expects to know within one to two weeks what employees will stay and what positions will need to be filled. As the city works through this process, it will also have to begin looking to fill City Manager John McDonough’s role as he heads to Greenville, South Carolina Aug. 2.

City Councilmember John Paulson said the city has over the last “couple of weeks” been talking to employees about transferring to an in-house job. The process is similar to when the city previously decided to change from a single contract to multiple in 2011, he said. About 70 percent of employees chose to stay, and Paulson expects at least that many to stay through this change.

Most of the services are in-house, but Call Center and 911 Services; Public Works Field Services, Fleet Services, City Attorney’s Office and the Municipal Court Solicitor office will remain privatized.

The decision to move the services in-house was made because of an estimated $14 million in savings over five years.

The savings analysis that was done to determine privatization would be more expensive is done every year contracts are rebid, Paulson said.