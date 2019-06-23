A parent-led effort to renovate and improve the Garden Hills Elementary School field in Buckhead is well underway, with major work expected to be done in time for the start of school in August.

The Sheridan Street school’s Acorns to Oaks Foundation has raised about $600,000 of its $750,000 goal, according to Wade Morris, a parent and vice president of the fundraising campaign. The work around early April.

Besides improving the field itself, including with a drainage system and a track, the work project will add an outdoor amphitheater seating about 100, an outdoor classroom, a playground renovation, a sports court and an outdoor classroom. Further funding would allow for a restroom facility. Also in the long-term plan is a trail and a pavilion.

Morris said the money raised so far shows the depth of support both within the school and its community. About 35% of the funding came from parents – a big deal in a public school where, Morris said, two-thirds of the households live at the poverty level. Another 10% came from neighborhood residents.

Another 55% of the funds came from schools and churches, such as Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church, the Cathedral of Christ the King and the Cathedral of St. Philip. Peachtree Presbyterian Church, which also uses the field at times, gave $100,000.

The fundraising continues. For more information, see fixthefield.com.