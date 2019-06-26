A 14-unit townhome development proposed for Sandy Springs’ north end got approval from the Planning Commission June 25.

The board unanimously recommended the City Council approve the rezoning request, which is scheduled to be heard at its July 16 meeting. The townhomes were touted by the planning staff and developer as way to begin achieving the city’s goal to spur redevelopment in the north end and provide workforce housing, but one resident was doubtful it would be affordable enough.

The project is proposed for 1190 and 1194 Hope Road, which runs between Roswell Road and Dunwoody Place. The lots, together totaling 1.4 acres, currently have two single-family homes. The site plan hasn’t been finalized, but includes 14 townhomes that are two stories with two-car garages.

The developer is seeking a rezoning from residential estate, which requires a 1-acre minimum lot size, to residential townhomes. Staff recommended approval.

The site is behind the Publix on Dunwoody Place and near the North River Village Shopping Center. It’s also adjacent to an area identified for a possible large-scale “catalyst” project a city-created North End Revitalization Task Force recommended last year. The catalyst project is intended to spur retail development and would create a “sense of place” and be walkable and mixed-income. A major thrust was creating more homeownership.

The proposal would also comply with the Next Ten comprehensive plan goal of increasing the housing supply and type of housing, planning staff said.

Gary Callicott, the developer, told the commission the townhomes are expected to be priced in the high $300,000’s to low $400,000’s. He believes this price would attract first-time homebuyers, public safety and public service employees, like teachers.

Linda McCain, who said she lives in a subdivision near the site, doubted the prices would attract anything but professionals. She also said she is concerned the two-lane road could handle the increased traffic, and fears a loss of trees.

“While were not against development, we felt it should be at a smaller scale,” she said.