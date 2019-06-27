The latest in a series of public piano installations throughout metro Atlanta comes to the Donaldson-Bannister Farm on Sunday, June 30, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3 p.m. with chances for anyone to play a song or two. The farm is located at 4831 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road.

Play Me Again Pianos, a nonprofit organization with the goal to place 88 public pianos throughout the metro area, is organizing the event. This will be the second Play Me Again Piano in Dunwoody. In 2017, a piano was donated to the Dunwoody Nature Center.

The Dunwoody Preservation Trust and Dunwoody Fine Art Association are donating the piano. The piano is named “Millie,” for Martha “Millie” Donaldson, who ran the Donaldson-Bannister Farm for 30 years after her husband, William J. Donaldson, died in 1900, according to a press release.

Members of both groups also designed and painted the piano, which features Lemonade Days, an annual event sponsored by the DPT to raise funds to preserve the farm.

Queenie Ross, chair of the public piano project, said the piano is a “treasure for our Dunwoody park.”

“Our accomplishment is music to our ears!” she said in the press release.

Play Me Again Pianos plans to install 88 public pianos, one for each piano key. Millie is the 21st piano.

“Street pianos and public pianos inspire people to connect with each other in ways that were once common, but seem increasingly rare,” said Jason Brett, co-founder of Play Me Again Pianos, in the press release.

“By adding our pianos to the landscape throughout the metropolitan area, we hope to nurture that connection into an evolution of Atlanta’s culture, community and the arts,” he said.