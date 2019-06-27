The Perimeter Community Improvement Districts has new members joining its twin governing boards.

The PCIDs is a self-taxing business district in Perimeter Center that carries out projects and programs related to transportation improvements. It consists of two separate, but jointly staffed, boards of directors – one on the DeKalb County side and one on the Fulton County side.

On the DeKalb board, Brandon Houston and Jeff Lowenberg are the new members.

Houston is a principal with Trammell Crow Company and is involved with the Twelve24 office tower under construction next to the Dunwoody MARTA Station. He is the appointee of DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond and joined the board June 26. He replaces of Michael Grover of Cox Communications, who lost the seat when Cox sold the property he represented.

Lowenberg, who was elected in April, is senior vice president of development at GID Development Group, the company planning the massive High Street mixed-use project in Dunwoody. He replaced Kay Younglove of JLL, who retired.

On the Fulton board, Dean Patterson is the new member, joining in May. Patterson is managing director of asset management at Bridge Commercial Real Estate. He acts as treasurer at both boards and his election to the Fulton board expands his responsibilities.

Patterson replaces Diane Calloway, a founding member of the Fulton board who played a key role in convincing property owners to sign on. Calloway, who runs Specialized Title Services, was named the board’s first “member emeritus.”

Another relatively recent addition to the Fulton board was Matt Mooney, a senior vice president and managing director at Cousins Properties. He joined in October 2018.