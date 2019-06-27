The Atlanta, DeKalb and Fulton school districts have approved budgets for next year that will bring teacher pay raises.

Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education approved its budget June 3. The $854 million budget would provide $2,000 raises for teachers, less than the $3,000 amount called for by Gov. Brian Kemp.

APS said the amount of money provided by the state would not cover all the costs to provide the $3,000 raises. The district would provide the raises if it is able to secure additional revenue, it said in a release.

The full $3,000 raises are expected to be funded by the DeKalb and Fulton districts.

The DeKalb County School District’s budget was adopted on June 25. The approved tentative general fund budget comes in at $1.2 billion.

The Fulton Board of Education approved its school district’s $1.5 billion budget May 16.