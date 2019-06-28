The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

June 28-29, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

June 29-30, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

June 29-30, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

June 28-30, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., northbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two right lanes.

June 29-30, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, one right lane.

June 30-July 1, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and I-285, three left lanes.

July 1-3, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between I-285 and Hammond Drive, two right lanes and two left lanes.

I-285 ramp closures

June 30-July 1, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

July 1-2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound closed.

July 2-3, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

I-285 lane closures

June 28-29, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, two right lanes.

June 28-30, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., eastbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, two right lanes.

July 1-2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400, four left lanes.

July 2-3, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400, three left lanes.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road lane closures

June 30-July 3, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Concourse Parkway and Lake Hearn Drive, one left lane, one left-turn lane and one right lane.

Other traffic changes

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.