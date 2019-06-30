A new traffic signal has been installed at Briarwood Road where it intersects with North Druid Hills Road that is expected to help motorists more safely turn from Briarwood onto North Druid Hills, according to the city.

Motorists turning right from Briarwood onto North Druid Hills will see a steady red arrow or a flashing red arrow at the top of the signal. A steady red arrow means stop and remain stopped until presented with a green arrow or a flashing red arrow. A flashing red arrow means stop and remain stopped for pedestrians and cross-traffic, then proceed with caution.

Drivers should treat the solid red arrow as a no-turn-on red, and the flashing red arrow similar to a stop sign, according to a press release.

The new signal is one of the first of this type in metro Atlanta and is expected to help drivers more safely navigate the intersection and reduce crashes.