The DeKalb County Sanitation Division’s administrative and field operations will be closed on July 4, so pickup schedules for garbage, recyclables and yard trimmings will be on a revised schedule this week.

• Monday, July 1 – Normal collection day.

• Tuesday, July 2 – Normal collection day.

• Wednesday, July 3 – Normal collection day.

• Thursday, July 4 – Independence Day observed; no collection service.

• Friday, July 5 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Thursday, July 4, will be serviced on Friday, July 5.

The Sanitation Division’s administrative office, Central and North Transfer Stations and Seminole Road Landfill will be closed on Thursday, July 4, and will reopen on Friday, July 5, during normal operating hours.

For more information, contact the Sanitation Division’s customer service team at 404-294-2900 or sanitation@dekalbcountyga.gov, visit www.dekalbsanitation.com or follow the Sanitation Division on Twitter @DKalbSanitation.