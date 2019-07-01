Fulton County Sheriff Theodore “Ted” Jackson has announced a re-election campaign for a fourth term.

Jackson was first elected in 2008. He was last elected in 2016, defeating a field of six challengers. No other candidates have announced a campaign.

“The department has a long list of accomplishments over the last 10 years,” said Jackson in a press release. “We face new challenges and our team looks forward to meeting each and every one of them.”

Jackson has received endorsements from elected officials, community leaders and members of the faith community, a press release said. Endorsements include Atlanta Braves great Henry “Hank” Aaron and former Atlanta Mayor, U.S. Representative and U.N. Ambassador Andrew Young.