Kids of all ages got close-up looks at police cars, fire trucks, maintenance equipment and more at the “Touch a Truck” event on June 29 at Blackburn Park.
Photos by Phil Mosier.
Children line up to get behind the wheel of a DeKalb County Fire Rescue truck at Brookhaven’s “Touch a Truck” event on June 29 at Blackburn Park.
Carolyn Noyd and her son, Joe, age 2, check out a Brookhaven Parks and Recreation truck at the city’s “Touch a Truck” event on June 29 at Blackburn Park.
Thomas Eskew and his daughter, Sammy, age 2, look around at various Brookhaven city vehicles during the city’s “Touch a Truck” event on June 29 at Blackburn Park.
Looking out of the turret of the North Metro SWAT truck are Kevin Guyotte and his son, Henry, age 2. The truck was one of many at the Brookhaven “Touch a Truck” event at Blackburn Park on June 29.
Kelly Perry and her son, Liam, age 1, take in the sights at the Brookhaven “Touch at Truck” event at Blackburn Park on June 29.