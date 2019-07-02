Atlanta’s mayor and a Buckhead city councilmember are seeking a new permitting process for commercial “party houses” amid new controversy about large and noisy events at a Garmon Road mansion.

City Councilmember J.P. Matzigkeit of Buckhead’s District 8 developed the proposed legislation with Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and city staff members, and introduced it at the July 1 City Council meeting. The legislation would ban commercially rented “party houses” from residential areas unless residents receive a special permit.

“This will allow the city to better enforce our zoning code, as [officials] will be able to more easily determine if this activity is permitted or not, and if not permitted the activity will be able to more easily be shut down,” Matzigkeit said in an email.

“The proposed regulations are common sense measures to ensure our neighborhoods are safe, friendly and livable for all who call Atlanta home,” said Bottoms in a press release. “This is about ensuring accountability for unlawful party and event planners who create nuisance and disorder in our communities.”

The legislation follows controversy about party mansions around the metro area, including one at 4499 Garmon Road in Buckhead. Once home to music and film star Kenny Rogers, the Garmon Road was the source of neighborhood controversy in 2018 for a string of massive parties, some with guests arriving by helicopter or toting AR-15-style rifles for security. After a court case late last year, the partying disappeared, but has returned in recent weeks, drawing new citations and stop-work orders, according to police and city officials.

Matzigkeit and other officials have said that they believe large commercial parties are illegal in residential areas under current laws. But lack of legal definitions in the code clearly have been among the issues complicating a legal crackdown, and one the new legislation seeks to fix.

According to the Mayor’s Office, the legislation would create a zoning code definition of a “party house.” The definition reads: “A single-family, two-family or multi-family dwelling unit, including all accessory structures, which [is] used for the purpose of hosting a commercial event. For this definition, commercial event includes parties, ceremonies, receptions or similar large-scale gatherings where the attendees are charged entry to the event, or the structure and its curtilage otherwise functions as a commercial recreation facility.”

Party houses would be allowed in residential-zoned areas only with a special permit.

The legislation was referred to the City Council’s Zoning Committee and will be subject to hearings and other public input.