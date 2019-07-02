The Georgia Department of Transportation is suspending all construction-related lane closures on interstates throughout metro Atlanta during the Independence Day long weekend.

The lane closure suspension will begin at noon on Wednesday, July 3 and will continue through 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 7. During that time, there will be no lane closures for construction activities on interstate highways, and closures will be limited on state routes, according to a press release from GDOT.

Those planning to be on roadways during the holiday weekend can call 511 or visit 511ga.org to learn current traffic conditions.