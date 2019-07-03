With the Independence Day holiday weekend arriving, the Office of the State Insurance and Fire Commissioner has issued the following tips for safer use of commercial fireworks.

Purchase fireworks from a licensed fireworks dealer. The commissioner’s office maintains an official list, with searchable map, here.

Observe all state laws regarding the use of fireworks.

Read the labels carefully before igniting any fireworks.

Ensure that an adult supervises all firework activities.

Never allow children to ignite fireworks.

Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks.

Light only one firework at a time.

Only use fireworks outdoors in a clear area, away from buildings and vehicles.

Never try to relight a firework.

Have a garden hose or bucket of water nearby.

Use caution with animals. Excitement, noise, and lights can cause fear and stress.

In previous years, the office recommended avoiding commercial fireworks altogether and enjoying a public fireworks show as a safer alternative, but that advice did not appear this year.