With the Independence Day holiday weekend arriving, the Office of the State Insurance and Fire Commissioner has issued the following tips for safer use of commercial fireworks.
- Purchase fireworks from a licensed fireworks dealer. The commissioner’s office maintains an official list, with searchable map, here.
- Observe all state laws regarding the use of fireworks.
- Read the labels carefully before igniting any fireworks.
- Ensure that an adult supervises all firework activities.
- Never allow children to ignite fireworks.
- Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks.
- Light only one firework at a time.
- Only use fireworks outdoors in a clear area, away from buildings and vehicles.
- Never try to relight a firework.
- Have a garden hose or bucket of water nearby.
- Use caution with animals. Excitement, noise, and lights can cause fear and stress.
In previous years, the office recommended avoiding commercial fireworks altogether and enjoying a public fireworks show as a safer alternative, but that advice did not appear this year.