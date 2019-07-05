Brookhaven residents wanting to rent out their homes or rooms through short-term rental agencies like Airbnb will have to pay a permit fee of $50 a year or $100 for three years.

The fees go into effect Aug. 12.

The fee schedule for short-term rentals permit fees was presented at the June 25 City Council meeting and posted to the city’s website and at City Hall on June 26.

The public can comment on the fees by emailing Community Development Director Patrice Ruffin at Patrice.Ruffin@Brookhavenga.gov.

In April, the City Council voted to allow short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods after first banning the use as part of its zoning code rewrite. Those living in apartments can also rent out rooms by obtaining a special land use permit and paying the permit fees.

The city allows all single-family houses that are eligible for a homestead property tax exemption to participate in short-term rentals for no more than 180 days in any given year. A standard permit from the Community Development Department is required. A property with more than two code violations in a year would not be eligible for a permit or permit renewal.

As part of approving short-term rentals, the city is also collecting an 8% excise tax of what is charged.