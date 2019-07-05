The Dunwoody Parks & Recreation Department is sponsoring a social media contest as part of its celebration of Parks & Recreation Month in July.

Throughout July, those who tag, share, like, follow or review on Dunwoody’s social media sites earn entry points into a drawing. There are no limits on entries. Winners will be drawn live on July 31 at 4 p.m. Prizes include tailgate chairs, collapsible coolers, picnic blankets, tumblers, Nike visors and golf umbrellas.

To earn points:

Follow the city on Instagram and earn one entry. If you are already following, you’ve been added to the drawing.

See something you like? Share it for two entries. Sharing on Facebook and Instagram gives you four entries.

Leave a Facebook review and earn one entry.

Like the city’s Facebook page and earn one entry. If you already like the city’s Facebook page, you have already been added to the drawing.

If you’re visiting a Dunwoody park, attending an event or enjoying a program, take a photo and use the hashtag “#dunwoodyparksandrec.” Each tag gets you three entries; earn six entries by sharing on Instagram and Facebook.