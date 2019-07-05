The city of Sandy Springs marked Independence Day with its annual “Stars and Stripes Celebration” picnic and fireworks event July 4 at the Concourse Center.

Here are some scenes from the pre-fireworks fun.

Photos by Phil Mosier.

Shayla Mosely, 13, celebrated Independence Day in style. “I’m proud of my patriotic make-up!” she said.

Bogey Thornton joins the crowd in dancing along with the music of his group, The Viceroy, as they entertain picnickers.

The pre-fireworks crowd enjoys music from Bogey and the Viceroy.

