Brookhaven District 1 City Councilmember Linley Jones will host the latest in her series ‘Coffee With a Councilwoman’ on Saturday, July 20, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Murphey Candler Park.

Murphey Candler Park is located at 1551 W. Nancy Creek Drive.

Light refreshments will also be served. The event will take place at the pavilion behind the new ADA playground on Candler Lake West NE.