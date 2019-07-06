Jim Acosta, the CNN White House chief correspondent known for a free press battle with President Trump’s administration, will speak about his new book in Buckhead on Aug. 10.

Acosta and Trump have frequently sparred on press coverage issues amid the president’s regular claims that certain media outlets are “fake news” or “enemies of the people.” Last year, the White House revoked Acosta’s press credentials, then reinstated them after he and CNN filed a lawsuit claimed the move was unconstitutional.

Acosta’s new book is “The Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America,” and his appearance is sponsored by the Atlanta Press Club.

The event will include a breakfast with “mimosa and bloody mary bar,” a book-signing and Acosta’s remarks with an audience question-and-answer session.

The event will be held on Aug. 10, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Buckhead Club, 3344 Peachtree Road N.E., Suite 2600. Tickets for members of the general public are $42 and $32 for Press Club members. For tickets and more information, click here.