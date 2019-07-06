Leadership Sandy Springs’ “Movies By Moonlight” kicks off this year on Aug. 9 with “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.”

The annual outdoor movie screenings are returning for the 15th year and second at City Green, the park at City Springs, 1 Galambos Way. The movies will be shown on a 35-foot screen and visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics, a press release said.

LSS will screen “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” on Aug. 23 and “Captain Marvel” on Sept. 6.

Before the movies begin at dusk, LSS will have food trucks and children’s activities at 6 p.m. and live, on-stage entertainment at 7 p.m., the release said.

Parking is available in the parking garage and lots around City Springs. For more information, visit the LSS website.