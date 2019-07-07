Brookhaven’s Public Works Department recently finished an overhaul of the stormwater system in the Cambridge Park subdivision.

The two-phase project addressed standing water and flooding issues from Johnson Ferry Road into the yards of residents along Stratfield Drive. The existing system was more than 50 years old, undersized and in poor condition in several locations, according to city officials.

“There were a number of places on the existing pipe that completely rusted through, causing structural failures. Dirt was clogging it from the top, and water was escaping from the sides and the bottom,” said Stormwater Project Manager Greg Scotchie in a press release.

More than 1,300 feet of underground pipes ranging in size from 24 inches to 48 inches were replaced and upgraded in the system that runs through Epping Forest Drive and Ragley Hall Road, and ultimately into Silver Lake.

“This is another example of the city addressing maintenance issues that we inherited that had not been addressed for decades,” said Public Works Director Hari Karikaran in the press release. “Now that this is behind us, we will be redirecting our focus to other stormwater issues around Brookhaven.”

The total cost of both phases of this project was $683,924.