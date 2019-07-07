The DeKalb County School District is taking applications for residents who would like to serve on the Education Special Local Option Sales (ESPLOST) advisory committee. Online applications can be made through Friday, July 12.

The ESPLOST advisory committee provides citizen input, oversight and review of a voter-approved project list paid for with ESPLOST revenue. The committee consists of members of the public who want to maintain transparency and communication from DeKalb Schools to the DeKalb County community, according to a press release.

Candidates must be residents that live in DCSD boundaries. Members may not be DeKalb County Board of Education members, DCSD employees or have any economic interest in DCSD projects. Experience in accounting, architecture, auditing, construction, engineering, finance, K-12 education, law, planning, project management, and/or real estate is desired.

Candidates must be able to provide two hours to attending monthly meetings. These meetings typically take place in the evening. If selected, members must also pass a background check and sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Click here to submit an application.

For more information, visit the ESPLOST Advisory Committee’s website at www.dekalbschoolsga.org/e-splost-advisory-committee.