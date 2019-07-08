Stormwater issues and solutions in northern Buckhead will be the focus of a July 11 open house to be held by the city’s Department of Watershed Management.

The “Stormwater Roadshow” event will address stormwater in the drainage areas of Long Island and Nancy creeks. Watershed Management officials will present ways that stormwater is handled and will take comments and input from residents and business owners about any issues.

In addition, Watershed Management has an online survey available here.

The open house will be held July 11, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the Lovett School, 4075 Paces Ferry Road N.W. For more information, email tgleaton@atlantaga.gov, call 404-884-5190 or see the Watershed Management website here.

An open house for another area of Buckhead, along the lower Peachtree Creek, will be held Sept. 10, according to Watershed Management.