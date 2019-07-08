The Sandy Springs Branch Library’s renovation is complete and it is scheduled to reopen July 23.

The library has been closed since August 2018 for extensive interior and exterior renovations. The construction completion was originally scheduled for March, but was delayed. The library, located at 395 Mount Vernon Highway N.E., will reopen at 10 a.m., according to the Atlanta-Fulton Public Library System.

The plan did not include any additions to the library, but involves a total renovation of both the interior and exterior. The plan called for reconfiguring the floor plan to create long-desired spaces for a teen section, a friends group’s bookstore, meetings and a children’s art room.

The Sandy Springs work is part of a series of branch renovations by the Atlanta-Fulton Public Library System.