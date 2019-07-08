The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road closures

July 8 and 12-15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp and road closed at Ga. 400.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

July 10-12, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

I-285 ramp closures

July 8-11, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Roswell Road closed.

I-285 lane closures

July 8-10 (back-up dates for weather delays July 10-11), 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, two left lanes and four left lanes.

July 8-10 (back-up dates for weather delays July 10-11), 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, two left lanes.

July 10-11, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Roswell Road and Lake Forrest Drive, two right lanes.

July 10-13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Ga. 400 and Glenridge Drive, two right lanes.

July 10-13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes.

Long Island Drive closures

July 12-15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (no location given).

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road lane closures

July 10-11, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Concourse Parkway and Lake Hearn Drive, one left lane, one left-turn lane and one right lane.

Roswell Road ramp closures

July 10-12, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Roswell Road lane closures

July 8-10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between I-285 and Northwood Drive, one right lane.

July 12-15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between I-285 and Carpenter Drive, two right lanes.

Other traffic changes

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.