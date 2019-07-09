The removal of invasive plant species along the first phase of the Peachtree Creek Greenway began this month and is expected to wrap up by this fall.

The Brookhaven City Council approved June 25 a contract for slightly more than $72,500 to Ed Castro Landscaping to remove invasive species along the first section, or “model mile,” of Greenway between North Druid Hills and Briarwood roads. The city plans to open this first section of the Greenway to the public by the end of the year.

Ed Castro Landscaping will be using a combination of manually removing the invasive species and spraying herbicides to kill them.

The schedule the company expects to follow: mechanical removal and hand cutting of stumps and vines during July and August; initial spraying treatment at time of initial cut and removal during July and August; two rounds of follow-up spraying to occur during late summer and fall.

The council awarded Ed Castro Landscaping a $201,226.61 in January to remove invasive species from all of the city’s parks. The funding for this contract is coming from the city’s $40 million parks bond approved by voters last year.

Funding for the Greenway invasive plant species removal is coming from the Greenway’s construction budget, according to the city.

The entire Peachtree Creek Greenway is envisioned as a 12 mile regional multiuse trail that would eventually connect Atlanta, Brookhaven, Chamblee and past Mercer University into unincorporated DeKalb County. Brookhaven’s stretch is about 3 miles long.

The second phase of the Greenway, which has already received a $2.7 million Atlanta Regional Commission grant, is slated to be built from North Druid Hills Road to the Atlanta border in Buckhead; the third phase is to be built from Briarwood Road to the Chamblee border. Brookhaven has committed to build all three sections as part of a $35 million Peachtree Creek Greenway master plan approved in 2016.