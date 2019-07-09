Demolition has ended and construction is underway for the major redevelopment at Buckhead’s Phipps Plaza mall. A “phased opening” is now expected to start in early 2021, according to mall owner Simon Property Group.

The project at the 3500 Peachtree Road mall, which had a groundbreaking in October 2018, is replacing a former Belk department store and parking garage with an office tower; a hotel and restaurant; a fitness club; a large green space; and a new parking garage.

Another result of the project was a new home for the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department’s Station No. 3, located under a Phipps Plaza parking deck. The new station opened late last year.

Known as One Phipps Plaza, the new office building will be 13 stories tall. The hotel and restaurant are part of the Nobu luxury brand, and the fitness center is the Life Time brand.

Phipps Plaza remains open during the construction work. The Phipps Boulevard entrance leading to the existing Phipps Tower office building is scheduled to reopen by the end of summer, according to Simon.

The first of three tower cranes that will help to build the project will be erected by late summer, according to Simon. The new 800-space, five-level parking deck will be the first structure to be built. The fitness center and green space will be next in the phasing.