Fulton County will close lanes in Sandy Springs through August to build a new sewer main from Roswell to Cobb County.

The project will construct about 7 miles of new sewer main within Sandy Springs to connect a pump station in Roswell to facilities in Cobb County. The new line will divert up to 10 million gallons of wastewater per day to Cobb County as Fulton’s Big Creek Water Reclamation Facility nears capacity, according to a press release.

The section currently under construction runs along Colquitt Road from the Georgia Power easement south of Pitts Road north to Northridge Road. The construction will require daily northbound lane closures and is expected to go through August.

Fulton is expanding the Big Creek Water Reclamation Facility in a project expected to be completed in three to four years, the release said.