The Atlanta Audubon Society is accepting applications for funding “bird-friendly improvements” in green spaces.

The 2020 Habitat Restoration Fund program will fund such improvements as invasive species removal, native plant installation, design services for gardens or habitats, bird monitoring and community programs. Green spaces ranging in size from 50 square feet to 3 acres are eligible, and the locations can be in several metro Atlanta counties, including DeKalb and Fulton. City governments and community or friends groups, and other property managers can apply.

“Atlanta Audubon and its partners play an important role in creating bird resiliency in the Southeast,” said Nikki Belmonte, Atlanta Audubon’s executive director, in a press release. “The Habitat Restoration Fund aims to increase high-quality habitat for birds while also increasing community partnerships and educational outreach. Through our collaborative conservation and engagement programs, we are building places where birds and people thrive.”

The 2019 funds went to Atlanta’s Candler Park and Tucker’s Henderson Park.

The 2020 application deadline is Sept. 2, with a chosen project site announced in late October. For more details, see the Atlanta Audubon Society website here.