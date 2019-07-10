The city of Brookhaven is moving forward with plans to build a roundabout at Windsor Parkway and Osborne Road, including using its eminent domain authority to acquire residential property.

The City Council voted June 25 to authorize taking a portion of the property at 1327 Windsor Parkway after notifying the owner in a June 7 letter and email about its appraised value of $18,700. The property is less than an acre.

City Attorney Chris Balch told the council the city has not heard from the owner in several months after initial contact was made last year about the intersection project. A sidewalk is planned for that piece of property.

Other property to be taken include a temporary easement at 3152 Osborne Road valued at $2,400 and a portion of property at 1352 Windsor Parkway valued at $14,500, according to the city.

Those two properties require using the eminent domain process due to legal questions about the titles and who the actual property owners are for each, Balch said. Both of those properties are less than an acre.

The recommendation to improve the intersection at Windsor Parkway and Osborne Road was included in the city’s 2014 Comprehensive Transportation Plan. Plans include construction of a single-lane roundabout at the intersection with streetlights, sidewalks, drainage improvements and associated signs and striping. The roundabout will replace the existing four-way traffic signal.

Funding for the project will come from special local option sales tax (SPLOST) dollars.