Buckhead’s Blue Heron Nature Preserve says it will finish its internal Blueway Trail system by year’s end after hitting a $750,000 fundraising goal.

A second phase of the project, which will link the trail to Chastain Park and the PATH400 multiuse trail, is still in the works and has no current timeline, according to Blue Heron.

“Thanks to the tremendous efforts of our board, generous gifts from local foundations and individuals, we have completed the largest capital campaign our young organization has ever undertaken,” said Kevin McCauley, Blue Heron’s executive director, in a press release.

The Blueway Trail will connect Blue Heron, which consists of three distinct parcels of land totaling 30 acres. The project will be complete when two bridges are installed “before the end of the year,” according to the press release. When the trail network is done, a public “celebration” will be held.

The Blueway work also includes a water crossing, pedestrian crossings, boardwalk placement, soft trail improvements, interpretative signage and more, according to a Blue Heron spokesperson.

Blue Heron’s main entrance is at 4055 Roswell Road. It shares facilities with the Atlanta Audubon Society and the Amphibian Foundation. For more information, see bhnp.org.