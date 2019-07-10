Thousands of people flocked to Dunwoody for the city’s annual 4th of July Parade, considered the largest Independence Parade in Georgia. The annual tradition includes announcing winners of the dozens and dozens of entries.
The winners of this year’s parade are:
Antique cars
First: V8 Ford Club
Second: Dr. Z’s Fleet
Marching bands
First: Spirit of Atlanta
Second: 116th Army National Guard Marching Band
Third: Atholl Highlanders
Clubs
First: Dunwoody Woman’s Club
Second: Lions Youth Exchange Club
Third: Dunwoody Preservation Trust
Houses of worship
First: Temple Emanu-El
Second: Dunwoody United Methodist Church
Third: St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church
Neighborhoods/swim, tennis
First: Redfield
Schools
First: Dunwoody High School band
Second: DHS football and lacrosse
Third: Dunwoody Christian School
Local business
First: Allen Lund CO
Second: Moondog Growlers
Third: Red Wagon Popcorn
Most creative
First: Nocturnal Pirates
Second: Chick-fil-A
Most patriotic
First: Twilight Twirlers
Second: Sons of the American Revolution/Daughters of the Revolution
Military
First: VFW
Second: DeKalb C.A.P.
Third: Grayback Base Submarine
Civic
First: Pebble Tossers
Second: Dunwoody Rotary Club
Third: Assistance League
Scouts
First: Dunwoody Girl Scouts
Second: BSA Troop and Pack 266
Third: BSA Troop 764
Public service
First: DeKalb County Sanitation
Second: DeKalb County Sheriff
Third: DeKalb County Fire Rescue
Commercial
First: Oscar Mayer Wienermobile
Longest commute
First: North Lawrence New York Fire Department
Presenting sponsors for the parade were the Dunwoody Homeowners Association and the Dunwoody Reporter.