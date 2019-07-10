Thousands of people flocked to Dunwoody for the city’s annual 4th of July Parade, considered the largest Independence Parade in Georgia. The annual tradition includes announcing winners of the dozens and dozens of entries.

The winners of this year’s parade are:

Antique cars

First: V8 Ford Club

Second: Dr. Z’s Fleet

Marching bands

First: Spirit of Atlanta

Second: 116th Army National Guard Marching Band

Third: Atholl Highlanders

Clubs

First: Dunwoody Woman’s Club

Second: Lions Youth Exchange Club

Third: Dunwoody Preservation Trust

Houses of worship

First: Temple Emanu-El

Second: Dunwoody United Methodist Church

Third: St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church

Neighborhoods/swim, tennis

First: Redfield

Schools

First: Dunwoody High School band

Second: DHS football and lacrosse

Third: Dunwoody Christian School

Local business

First: Allen Lund CO

Second: Moondog Growlers

Third: Red Wagon Popcorn

Most creative

First: Nocturnal Pirates

Second: Chick-fil-A

Most patriotic

First: Twilight Twirlers

Second: Sons of the American Revolution/Daughters of the Revolution

Military

First: VFW

Second: DeKalb C.A.P.

Third: Grayback Base Submarine

Civic

First: Pebble Tossers

Second: Dunwoody Rotary Club

Third: Assistance League

Scouts

First: Dunwoody Girl Scouts

Second: BSA Troop and Pack 266

Third: BSA Troop 764

Public service

First: DeKalb County Sanitation

Second: DeKalb County Sheriff

Third: DeKalb County Fire Rescue

Commercial

First: Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

Longest commute

First: North Lawrence New York Fire Department

Presenting sponsors for the parade were the Dunwoody Homeowners Association and the Dunwoody Reporter.