Wow! We did it again!

A special thank-you to our presenting sponsors, the Dunwoody Homeowners Association and the Dunwoody Reporter. The parade depends on you!

A standing ovation to all our sponsors and Friends of Dunwoody parade supporters. To the parade committee, what a superb job: Connie Cavanaugh, Adrianne Duncan (Dunwoody Homeowners Association), Leah Economos, Su Ellis, Bob Fiscella, Randy Forth, Bill Grossman, Scott Heath, Jim Redovian, Jim Sheahan and Scott Wilkinson.

We would like to give a big round of applause on behalf of our city of Dunwoody Police, especially Lt. Patrick Kreig. Every police officer was on duty except for the men and women who come off the night shift! This parade could not operate if it were not for the wonderful men and women in the Dunwoody Police Department. Thank you to the city of Dunwoody Public Works Department for getting the parade route cleaned up and prepared, and the coordination of barrels and barricades.

Special thanks to the Cub Scouts from Pack 266 who passed out the Dunwoody Reporter, which included all the parade information, and the Discover Dunwoody fans along the parade route. That was not an easy task and very much appreciated. Thanks, boys!

Thank you Crema Café, All Saints Catholic Church and Mt. Vernon Shopping Center for the use of their parking lots at the start of the parade, to the wonderful storefront folks at Dunwoody Village where the festival took place, and Renasant Bank. Thank you to the Georgia Tech Marching Band for loaning us the giant American flag. Thank you, Dunwoody Urgent Care, for providing first aid in the festival area. JeeBiz did a top-quality job cleaning up the parade route and festival areas! EEP Events rates a Five Star for audio, tenting, and sponsor management.

Dunwoody parade marshals are the best. They are the true definition of volunteerism; we can’t thank you all enough. The Dunwoody parade depends on these volunteers every year. Their duties include parade lineup in the assembly area, helping to make sure the parade starts on time, watching out for the safety of our citizens and parade participants during the parade, and ensuring the parade entries move through the festival area quickly and efficiently. Hurray for our convertible drivers, who volunteer to drive their fabulous cars, transporting our invited guests and our treasured veterans safely down the parade route.

For parade entries: “Best Ever” are two words we have heard repeatedly. Thank you for making this parade superior to every other parade in the state!

Bravo, festival music performers! Dunwoody’s favorite military marching band, the 116th Army National Guard, gave us a special gift with their patriotic concert. Georgia Sensation Chorus did a spectacular job in performing American favorites. Thank you to Jessica Iovenella, who did a magnificent job singing our national anthem, and Victoria Hill, Miss Georgia 2019, who gave us an awesome performance of Broadway songs and Aria. (Good Luck in the Miss America pageant; we will be cheering for you.)

And to the citizens of Dunwoody and our surrounding communities –thank you all for coming out to watch the parade. It’s a scene one never gets tired of. We had a record-breaking crowd of over 32,000 and a 29-year record for setting out chairs and canopies two days before the parade.

Thank you all for your patriotism, and your love for Dunwoody and country.

God bless America,

Pam Tallmadge and Penny Forman

Dunwoody Parade Co-Chairs

Have something to say about topics in Reporter Newspapers communities? Send a letter to the editor at editor@reporternewspapers.net. Please include your name, city of residence and contact information.